Who Got In To The Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame?

The 2020 class of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame was announced on Wednesday morning. Congratulations to Nine Inch Nails, Whitney Houston, Depeche Mode, The Notorious B.I.G., T. Rex and The Doobie Brothers. A 1,000 member committee from the music industry and a fan vote helped determine the latest artists entering the Rock Hall. The induction ceremony will take place on May 2nd.

