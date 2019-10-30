Why Does U2’s Bono Always Wear Tinted Glasses?

Chances are you’ve probably never seen a photo of Bono where he wasn’t wearing sunglasses. But why is that? Turns out that the U2 singer’s signature look is for health reasons; specifically to prevent damage to his vision. Speaking to Rolling Stone, Bono reveals, “[I have] very sensitive eyes to light. If somebody takes my photograph, I will see the flash for the rest of the day.” It goes further. In 2014, Bono admitted to The Graham Norton Show, “I’ve had glaucoma for the last 20 years. I have good treatments and I am going to be fine.”

What is U2 Singer Bono’s Net Worth and Why Does He Always Wear Tinted Glasses? https://t.co/HTBsgE4Zj6 pic.twitter.com/cbAxwZiOfa — Primetweets (@Primetweets_PT) October 29, 2019