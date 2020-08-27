Why Nine Inch Nails’ Alessandro Cortini Wants To Talk To You

Maybe this could be an early Christmas present. Nine Inch Nails’ Alessandro Cortini is selling a prized possession: his ultra-rare Buchla 406 synth.

He posted on Facebook that the synth is in the process of being restored and “if you know what this is and you’re interested, DM me!” Experts say it’s worth big money.

Selling an original Buchla 400 (model 406 with weighted keyboard). Being restored right now. If you know what this is and you’re interested, DM me! Posted by Alessandro Cortini on Wednesday, August 26, 2020

What’s the highest price you’ve paid for a concert ticket or piece of memorabilia?