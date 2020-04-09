Life

Why You Can’t Get a Refund for Concerts Postponed by COVID-19

Normally, if a concert or show is canceled or postponed you are entitled to get your money back. Things have changed in the new COVID-19 world. Stubhub and Ticketmaster have changed the wording of their policy. Now it only lists cancellation as a reason for buyers to get their money back. In a statement, Stubhub said, it is currently impossible for us to offer immediate cash refunds to all buyers. Instead, they are offering a coupon for fans to use toward a future purchase valued at 120% of the original purchase. Things have financially changed for most people.

