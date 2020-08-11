Will Tool Record During Lockdown?

Months after Tool’s Danny Carey said the band may record new music while in lockdown, Kerrang reports that the drummer isn’t giving up hope on hitting the studio.

Saying Tool was “kind of hiatus” after hoping to return to the road by now, Carey commented, “It’s time for the band to get the lead out and start functioning – maybe knock out another EP.”

Danny Carey: Tool don’t have a record label anymore: https://t.co/61Q0NlOzdO — Loudwire (@Loudwire) August 11, 2020

Tool is also currently without a record label, so Carey feels like the band can “release whatever we want to release now.”

Do you think Tool will record and release new music in 2020?