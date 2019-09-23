X95 I.P.O. | September 22, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Mallrat “Charlie”
- Sub Urban “Cradles”
- The Wrecks “Freaking Out”
- The Interrupters “Bad Guy” (Billie Eilish Cover)
- Starcrawler “Bet My Brains”
- Beach Bunny “Promo Queen”
- SWMRS “Lose Lose Lose”
- NoFX “Fish in a Gun Barrel”
- Fitz and the Tantrums “I Just Wanna Shine”
- Foals “The Runner”
- Foster the People “Pick U Up”
- Two Door Cinema Club Once”
- Vadawave “Stay”
