X95 I.P.O. | September 22, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Mallrat “Charlie”
  • Sub Urban “Cradles”
  • The Wrecks “Freaking Out”
  • The Interrupters “Bad Guy” (Billie Eilish Cover)
  • Starcrawler “Bet My Brains”
  • Beach Bunny “Promo Queen”
  • SWMRS “Lose Lose Lose”
  • NoFX “Fish in a Gun Barrel”
  • Fitz and the Tantrums “I Just Wanna Shine”
  • Foals “The Runner”
  • Foster the People “Pick U Up”
  • Two Door Cinema Club Once”
  • Vadawave “Stay”

