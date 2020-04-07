Music

X96 I.P.O. | April 5, 2020

Posted on

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • The Avalanches featuring Rivers Cuomo “Running Red Lights”
  • The Airborne Toxic Event “Come On Out”
  • 24KGoldn “City of Angels”
  • Hayley Williams “Simmers”
  • Local H “Don’t Get Caught”
  • Purity Ring “Stardew”
  • Kings of Leon “Going Nowhere”
  • Chaz Cardigan “Not OK”
  • Winnetka Bowling League “CVS”
  • Glass Animals “Your Love”
  • Grey Daze “Sickness”
  • Flue featuring Toro y Moi “The Difference”
  • Lovelytheband “Loneliness for Love”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top