X96 I.P.O. | April 5, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- The Avalanches featuring Rivers Cuomo “Running Red Lights”
- The Airborne Toxic Event “Come On Out”
- 24KGoldn “City of Angels”
- Hayley Williams “Simmers”
- Local H “Don’t Get Caught”
- Purity Ring “Stardew”
- Kings of Leon “Going Nowhere”
- Chaz Cardigan “Not OK”
- Winnetka Bowling League “CVS”
- Glass Animals “Your Love”
- Grey Daze “Sickness”
- Flue featuring Toro y Moi “The Difference”
- Lovelytheband “Loneliness for Love”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.