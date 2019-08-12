Music

X96 I.P.O. | August 11, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Tool “Feat Inoculum”
  • Sleater-Kinney “Can I Go On”
  • Barns Courtney “Hollow”
  • White Reaper “Might Be Right”
  • Catfish and the Bottlemen “2All”
  • Young the Giant “Heat of the Summer”
  • Half-Alive “Runaway”
  • Joywave “Obsession”
  • The Regrettes “I Dare You”
  • The Lumineers “Life in the City”
  • AJR “Dear Winter”
  • Fitz and the Tantrums “I Just Wanna Shine”
  • Phantogram “Mister Impossible”

