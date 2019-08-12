X96 I.P.O. | August 11, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Tool “Feat Inoculum”
- Sleater-Kinney “Can I Go On”
- Barns Courtney “Hollow”
- White Reaper “Might Be Right”
- Catfish and the Bottlemen “2All”
- Young the Giant “Heat of the Summer”
- Half-Alive “Runaway”
- Joywave “Obsession”
- The Regrettes “I Dare You”
- The Lumineers “Life in the City”
- AJR “Dear Winter”
- Fitz and the Tantrums “I Just Wanna Shine”
- Phantogram “Mister Impossible”
