Music

X96 I.P.O. | August 4, 2019

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Fitz and the Tantrums “I Just Wanna Shine”
  • Bishop Briggs “Champion”
  • Sleater-Kinney “Can I Go On”
  • Dirty Heads “Lift Me Up”
  • K. Flay “Sister”
  • Winnetak Bowling League “Kombucha”
  • The Regrettes “I Dare You”
  • Blink-182 “Darkside”
  • Cold War Kids “Complainer”
  • Saint Malibu “Jungles”
  • COIN “I Want It All”
  • Third Eye Blind “Screamer”
  • All-American Rejects “Send Her to Heaven”
  • White Reaper “Might Be Right”
  • Two Door Cinema Club “Once”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top