X96 I.P.O. | August 4, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Fitz and the Tantrums “I Just Wanna Shine”
- Bishop Briggs “Champion”
- Sleater-Kinney “Can I Go On”
- Dirty Heads “Lift Me Up”
- K. Flay “Sister”
- Winnetak Bowling League “Kombucha”
- The Regrettes “I Dare You”
- Blink-182 “Darkside”
- Cold War Kids “Complainer”
- Saint Malibu “Jungles”
- COIN “I Want It All”
- Third Eye Blind “Screamer”
- All-American Rejects “Send Her to Heaven”
- White Reaper “Might Be Right”
- Two Door Cinema Club “Once”
