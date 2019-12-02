X96 I.P.O. | December 1, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Saint Motel “Van Horn”
- The Federal Empire “I Never Liked Your Friends”
- Shaed “Thunder”
- Starcrawler “Bet My Brains”
- Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”
- Of Monsters and Men “Wars”
- Tool “Pnuma”
- Joywave “Obsession”
- The Naked and Famous “Sunseeker”
- Awolnation “The Best”
- Billie Eilish “Everyting I Wanted”
- Foals “The Runner”
- Beck “Uneventful Days”
