X96 I.P.O. | December 1, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Saint Motel “Van Horn”
  • The Federal Empire “I Never Liked Your Friends”
  • Shaed “Thunder”
  • Starcrawler “Bet My Brains”
  • Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”
  • Of Monsters and Men “Wars”
  • Tool “Pnuma”
  • Joywave “Obsession”
  • The Naked and Famous “Sunseeker”
  • Awolnation “The Best”
  • Billie Eilish “Everyting I Wanted”
  • Foals “The Runner”
  • Beck “Uneventful Days”

