X96 I.P.O. | February 23, 2020

MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Billie Eilish “No Time to Die”
- Lund “Broken”
- The Avalances feat. Blood Orange “We will Always Love You”
- Goody Grace feat. Blink-182 “Scumbag”
- Joywave “Half Your Age”
- Grimes “Delete Forever”
- Glass Animals “Your Love”
- Pearl Jam “Superblood Wolfmoon”
- EOB “Shangri-La”
- Juiceboxxx “In the Basement”
- The Strokes “Bad Decisions”
- Tame Impala “Is It True”
- Of Monsters and Men “Wars”
- Grey Daze feat. Chester Bennington “Sickness”
