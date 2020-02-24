Music

X96 I.P.O. | February 23, 2020

MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Billie Eilish “No Time to Die”
  • Lund “Broken”
  • The Avalances feat. Blood Orange “We will Always Love You”
  • Goody Grace feat. Blink-182 “Scumbag”
  • Joywave “Half Your Age”
  • Grimes “Delete Forever”
  • Glass Animals “Your Love”
  • Pearl Jam “Superblood Wolfmoon”
  • EOB “Shangri-La”
  • Juiceboxxx “In the Basement”
  • The Strokes “Bad Decisions”
  • Tame Impala “Is It True”
  • Of Monsters and Men “Wars”
  • Grey Daze feat. Chester Bennington “Sickness”

