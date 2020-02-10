Music

X96 I.P.O. | February 9, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Incubus “Our Love”
  • Joywave “Half Your Age”
  • Grey Daze “Sickness”
  • Juiceboxxx “In the Basement”
  • Haley Williams “Simmer”
  • The Used “Paradise Lost. A Poem by John Milton”
  • Gorillaz “Momentary Bliss”
  • Good Grace “Scumbag”
  • Awolnation “Myaday Fiesta Fever”
  • Grouplove “Deleter”
  • Wolf Parade “Against the Day”
  • Matt Maeson “Go Easy”
  • The Federal Empire “I Never Liked Your Friends”

