X96 I.P.O. | February 9, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Incubus “Our Love”
- Joywave “Half Your Age”
- Grey Daze “Sickness”
- Juiceboxxx “In the Basement”
- Haley Williams “Simmer”
- The Used “Paradise Lost. A Poem by John Milton”
- Gorillaz “Momentary Bliss”
- Good Grace “Scumbag”
- Awolnation “Myaday Fiesta Fever”
- Grouplove “Deleter”
- Wolf Parade “Against the Day”
- Matt Maeson “Go Easy”
- The Federal Empire “I Never Liked Your Friends”
