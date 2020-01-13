X96 I.P.O. | January 12, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Grouplove “Deleter”
- Lund “Broken”
- Silversun Pickups “Don’t Know Yet”
- Jimmy Eat World “Love Never”
- The Black Keys “Shine a Little Light”
- Mumford and Sons “Blind Leading the Blind”
- Upsahl “Smile for the Camera”
- Saint Motel “Van Horn”
- Cage the Elephant “Black Madonna”
- Royal Bliss “Paranoid”
- Tame Impala “Lost in Yesterday”
- Matt Maeson “Go Easy”
- Tool “Pnuma”
