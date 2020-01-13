Music

X96 I.P.O. | January 12, 2020

Posted on

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Grouplove “Deleter”
  • Lund “Broken”
  • Silversun Pickups “Don’t Know Yet”
  • Jimmy Eat World “Love Never”
  • The Black Keys “Shine a Little Light”
  • Mumford and Sons “Blind Leading the Blind”
  • Upsahl “Smile for the Camera”
  • Saint Motel “Van Horn”
  • Cage the Elephant “Black Madonna”
  • Royal Bliss “Paranoid”
  • Tame Impala “Lost in Yesterday”
  • Matt Maeson “Go Easy”
  • Tool “Pnuma”

