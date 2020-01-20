Music

X96 I.P.O. | January 19, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • The 1975 “Me and You Together Song”
  • Green Day “Oh, Yeah”
  • Two Feet “You”
  • Joywave “Half Your Age”
  • Grouplove “Deleter”
  • Mat Maeson “Go Easy”
  • Lund “Broken”
  • The Naked and Famous “Buty Us”
  • Moby “Power is Taken”
  • Wolf Parade “Against the Day”
  • Cold War Kids “Dirt in My Eyes”
  • King Princess “Hit the Back”

