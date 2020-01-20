X96 I.P.O. | January 19, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- The 1975 “Me and You Together Song”
- Green Day “Oh, Yeah”
- Two Feet “You”
- Joywave “Half Your Age”
- Grouplove “Deleter”
- Mat Maeson “Go Easy”
- Lund “Broken”
- The Naked and Famous “Buty Us”
- Moby “Power is Taken”
- Wolf Parade “Against the Day”
- Cold War Kids “Dirt in My Eyes”
- King Princess “Hit the Back”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.