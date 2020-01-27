X96 I.P.O. | January 26, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Two Feet “You?”
- Lund “Broken”
- Grouplove “Deleter”
- Des Rocs “Used to the Darkness”
- Good Grace feat. Blink-182 “Scumbag”
- Haley Williams “Simmer”
- The Black Keys “Shine a Little Light”
- The Naked and Famous “Bury Us”
- Tame Impala “Lost in Yesterday”
- Moby “Power is Taken”
- Wolf Parade “Against the Day”
- King Princess “Hit the Back”
- Silversun Pickups Don’t Know Yet”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.