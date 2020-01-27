Music

X96 I.P.O. | January 26, 2020

Posted on

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Two Feet “You?”
  • Lund “Broken”
  • Grouplove “Deleter”
  • Des Rocs “Used to the Darkness”
  • Good Grace feat. Blink-182 “Scumbag”
  • Haley Williams “Simmer”
  • The Black Keys “Shine a Little Light”
  • The Naked and Famous “Bury Us”
  • Tame Impala “Lost in Yesterday”
  • Moby “Power is Taken”
  • Wolf Parade “Against the Day”
  • King Princess “Hit the Back”
  • Silversun Pickups Don’t Know Yet”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top