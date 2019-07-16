X96 I.P.O. | July 14, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Pixies “On Graveyard Hill”
- Cold War Kids “Complainer”
- Winnetka Bowling League “Kombucha”
- Barns Courtney “You and I”
- Blink 182 “Happy Days”
- Judah and the Lion “Why Do You Run?”
- Hobo Johnson “Typical Story”
- Matt Maeson “Cringe”
- Yungblud “Parents”
- X Ambassadors “Hold You Down”
- Saint Royal “Jungles”
- Badflower “Promise Me”
- White Reaper “Might Be Right”
