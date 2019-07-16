Music

X96 I.P.O. | July 14, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Pixies “On Graveyard Hill”
  • Cold War Kids “Complainer”
  • Winnetka Bowling League “Kombucha”
  • Barns Courtney “You and I”
  • Blink 182 “Happy Days”
  • Judah and the Lion “Why Do You Run?”
  • Hobo Johnson “Typical Story”
  • Matt Maeson “Cringe”
  • Yungblud “Parents”
  • X Ambassadors “Hold You Down”
  • Saint Royal “Jungles”
  • Badflower “Promise Me”
  • White Reaper “Might Be Right”

