X96 I.P.O. | July 21, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Fitz and the Tantrums “Shine”
  • Bishop Briggs “Champion”
  • Cold War Kids “Complainer”
  • Thick “Your Mom”
  • Hobo Johnson “Typical Story”
  • Unlikely Candidates “Novocaine”
  • Fitness “Yellow/Jackets”
  • Winnetka Bowling League “Kombucha”
  • The Regrettes “I Dare You”
  • Absofacto “Dissolve”
  • All-American Rejects “Send Her to Heaven”
  • Saint Royal “Jungles”
  • White Reaper “Might Be Right”

