X96 I.P.O. | July 21, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Fitz and the Tantrums “Shine”
- Bishop Briggs “Champion”
- Cold War Kids “Complainer”
- Thick “Your Mom”
- Hobo Johnson “Typical Story”
- Unlikely Candidates “Novocaine”
- Fitness “Yellow/Jackets”
- Winnetka Bowling League “Kombucha”
- The Regrettes “I Dare You”
- Absofacto “Dissolve”
- All-American Rejects “Send Her to Heaven”
- Saint Royal “Jungles”
- White Reaper “Might Be Right”
