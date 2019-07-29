X96 I.P.O. | July 28, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Third Eye Blind “Screamer”
- Hobo Johnson “Typical Story”
- Bishop Briggs “Champion”
- Blink-182 “Darkside”
- Fitz and the Tantrums “I Just Wanna Shine”
- Barns Courtney “You and I”
- Coin “Crash My Car”
- X Ambassadors “Hold You Down”
- The Hives “Good Samaritan”
- The Regrettes “I Dare You”
- All-American Rejects “Send Her to Heaven”
- Absofacto “Dissolve”
- Saint Royals “Jungle”
