X96 I.P.O. | July 28, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Third Eye Blind “Screamer”
  • Hobo Johnson “Typical Story”
  • Bishop Briggs “Champion”
  • Blink-182 “Darkside”
  • Fitz and the Tantrums “I Just Wanna Shine”
  • Barns Courtney “You and I”
  • Coin “Crash My Car”
  • X Ambassadors “Hold You Down”
  • The Hives “Good Samaritan”
  • The Regrettes “I Dare You”
  • All-American Rejects “Send Her to Heaven”
  • Absofacto “Dissolve”
  • Saint Royals “Jungle”

