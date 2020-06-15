Music

X96 I.P.O. | June 14, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Hayley Williams “Dead Horse”
  • Local Natives featuring Sylvan Esso “Dark Days”
  • Matt Snow “Hallucinogenics”
  • Sub Urban “Freak”
  • Bleeker “Give a Little Bit More Disaster”
  • Chaz Cardigan “Not OK”
  • Moby Rich featuring Bishop Briggs “Friends”
  • All Time Low “Monsters”
  • Peach Tree Rascals “Things Won’t Go My Way”
  • Oliver Tree “Let Me Down”
  • Dreamers featuring Grandson “Heat Seeker”
  • The Used featuring Mark Hoppus “The Lighthouse”
  • Twin XL “Melt”

