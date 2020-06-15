X96 I.P.O. | June 14, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Hayley Williams “Dead Horse”
- Local Natives featuring Sylvan Esso “Dark Days”
- Matt Snow “Hallucinogenics”
- Sub Urban “Freak”
- Bleeker “Give a Little Bit More Disaster”
- Chaz Cardigan “Not OK”
- Moby Rich featuring Bishop Briggs “Friends”
- All Time Low “Monsters”
- Peach Tree Rascals “Things Won’t Go My Way”
- Oliver Tree “Let Me Down”
- Dreamers featuring Grandson “Heat Seeker”
- The Used featuring Mark Hoppus “The Lighthouse”
- Twin XL “Melt”
