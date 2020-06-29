Music

X96 I.P.O. | June 28, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Dominic Fike “Chicken Tenders”
  • Yello “Waba Duba”
  • Moby Rich featuring Bishop Briggs “Friends”
  • X Ambassadors featuring K. Flay & Grandson “Zen”
  • Missio “Wolves”
  • Palaye Royale “Lonely”
  • Nothing But Thieves “Real Love Song”
  • Rezz & Grabbitz “Someone Else”
  • Peach Tree Rascals “Thing Won’t Go My Way”
  • Matt Maeson “Hallucinogenics”
  • Dylan Cartlidge “Yellow Brick Road”
  • Highly Suspect “Canals”
  • The Unlikely Candidates “High Low”
  • The Head and the Heart “Honeybee”
  • All Time Low “Monsters”
  • Billie Eilish “Ilomilo”

