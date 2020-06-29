X96 I.P.O. | June 28, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Dominic Fike “Chicken Tenders”
- Yello “Waba Duba”
- Moby Rich featuring Bishop Briggs “Friends”
- X Ambassadors featuring K. Flay & Grandson “Zen”
- Missio “Wolves”
- Palaye Royale “Lonely”
- Nothing But Thieves “Real Love Song”
- Rezz & Grabbitz “Someone Else”
- Peach Tree Rascals “Thing Won’t Go My Way”
- Matt Maeson “Hallucinogenics”
- Dylan Cartlidge “Yellow Brick Road”
- Highly Suspect “Canals”
- The Unlikely Candidates “High Low”
- The Head and the Heart “Honeybee”
- All Time Low “Monsters”
- Billie Eilish “Ilomilo”
