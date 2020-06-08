X96 I.P.O. | June 7, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- The 1975 “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
- Grouplove “Youth”
- Sub Urban “Freak”
- Blindlove “I Wanna Be Okay”
- 24KGOLDN “City of Angels”
- Rezz & Grabbitz “Someone Else”
- Car Seat Headrest “Hollywood”
- All Time Low “Monsters”
- Cheap Cuts featuring Pete Wentz “Check Your Phone”
- Neon Trees “New Best Friend”
- Chaz Cardigan “Not Okay”
- Judah and the Lion “Beautiful Anyway”
- Lovelytheband “Loneliness for Love”
- AJR “Bang!”
- Oliver Tree “Let Me Down”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.