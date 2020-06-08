Music

X96 I.P.O. | June 7, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • The 1975 “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
  • Grouplove “Youth”
  • Sub Urban “Freak”
  • Blindlove “I Wanna Be Okay”
  • 24KGOLDN “City of Angels”
  • Rezz & Grabbitz “Someone Else”
  • Car Seat Headrest “Hollywood”
  • All Time Low “Monsters”
  • Cheap Cuts featuring Pete Wentz “Check Your Phone”
  • Neon Trees “New Best Friend”
  • Chaz Cardigan “Not Okay”
  • Judah and the Lion “Beautiful Anyway”
  • Lovelytheband “Loneliness for Love”
  • AJR “Bang!”
  • Oliver Tree “Let Me Down”

