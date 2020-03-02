Music

X96 I.P.O. | March 1, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Glass Animals “Your Love”
  • Chaz Cardigan “Not OK”
  • Powfu feat. Beabadoobee “Death Bed”
  • Blue October “Oh My My”
  • The Avalanches feat. Blood Orange “We Will Always Love You”
  • Perfume Genius “Describe”
  • Goody Grace feat. Blink-182 “Scumbag”
  • The Strokes “Bad Decisions”
  • Tame Impala “It Is True”
  • Gorillaz “Momentary Bliss”
  • The Naked and Famous “Bury Us”
  • AJR “Bang!”
  • Awolnation “The Best”

