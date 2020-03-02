X96 I.P.O. | March 1, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Glass Animals “Your Love”
- Chaz Cardigan “Not OK”
- Powfu feat. Beabadoobee “Death Bed”
- Blue October “Oh My My”
- The Avalanches feat. Blood Orange “We Will Always Love You”
- Perfume Genius “Describe”
- Goody Grace feat. Blink-182 “Scumbag”
- The Strokes “Bad Decisions”
- Tame Impala “It Is True”
- Gorillaz “Momentary Bliss”
- The Naked and Famous “Bury Us”
- AJR “Bang!”
- Awolnation “The Best”
