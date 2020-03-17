X96 I.P.O. | March 15th, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- The Killers “Caution”
- 25KGOLDN “Bit of Angels”
- Kennyhoopla “How Will I Rest in Peace If I’m Buried by a Highway
- The Airborne Toxic Event “Come On Out”
- FLume featuring Toro y Moi “The Difference”
- The Aces “Daydream”
- Steve Aoki featuring Global Dan and Travis Barker “Coffee For Your Deathbed”
- Glass Animals “Your Love”
- The Head and the Heart “Honeybee”
- AJR “Bang!”
- Winnetka Bowling League “CVS”
- Blue October “Oh My My”
