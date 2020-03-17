Music

X96 I.P.O. | March 15th, 2020

Posted on

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • The Killers “Caution”
  • 25KGOLDN “Bit of Angels”
  • Kennyhoopla “How Will I Rest in Peace If I’m Buried by a Highway
  • The Airborne Toxic Event “Come On Out”
  • FLume featuring Toro y Moi “The Difference”
  • The Aces “Daydream”
  • Steve Aoki featuring Global Dan and Travis Barker “Coffee For Your Deathbed”
  • Glass Animals “Your Love”
  • The Head and the Heart “Honeybee”
  • AJR “Bang!”
  • Winnetka Bowling League “CVS”
  • Blue October “Oh My My”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top