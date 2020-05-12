Music

X96 I.P.O. | May 10, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Oliver Tree “Let Me Down”
  • Car Seat Headrest “Hollywood”
  • Peach Tree Rascals “Things Won’t Go My Way”
  • Moby Rich feat. Bishop Briggs “Friends”
  • Awolnation “Mayday! Fiesta Fever”
  • Cheap Cuts featuring Pete Wentz “Check Your Phone”
  • Bleeker “Give a Little Bit More Disaster”
  • Blindlove “I Wanna Be Okay”
  • Grouplove “Youth”
  • The 1975 “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
  • Angels and Airwaves “All That’s Left To Love”
  • Fiona Apple “Ladies”
  • Flume featuring Toro y Moi “The Difference”

