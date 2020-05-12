X96 I.P.O. | May 10, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Oliver Tree “Let Me Down”
- Car Seat Headrest “Hollywood”
- Peach Tree Rascals “Things Won’t Go My Way”
- Moby Rich feat. Bishop Briggs “Friends”
- Awolnation “Mayday! Fiesta Fever”
- Cheap Cuts featuring Pete Wentz “Check Your Phone”
- Bleeker “Give a Little Bit More Disaster”
- Blindlove “I Wanna Be Okay”
- Grouplove “Youth”
- The 1975 “If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)”
- Angels and Airwaves “All That’s Left To Love”
- Fiona Apple “Ladies”
- Flume featuring Toro y Moi “The Difference”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.