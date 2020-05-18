X96 I.P.O. | May 17, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Billie Joe Armstrong “I Think We’re Alone Now”
- Major Lazer featuring Marcus Mumford “Lay Your Head on Me”
- The Used featuring Mark Hoppus “The Lighthouse”
- Sub Urban “Freak”
- The Head and the Heart “Honeybee”
- 24KGOLDN “City of Angels”
- Chvrches “Forever”
- Dreamers featuring Grandson “Heat Seeker”
- Blindlove “I Wanna Be Okay”
- All Time Low “Monsters”
- White Reaper “Real Long Time”
- Tame Impala “Lost in Yesterday”
- The Airborne Toxic Event “Come On Out”
