X96 I.P.O. | May 17, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Billie Joe Armstrong “I Think We’re Alone Now”
  • Major Lazer featuring Marcus Mumford “Lay Your Head on Me”
  • The Used featuring Mark Hoppus “The Lighthouse”
  • Sub Urban “Freak”
  • The Head and the Heart “Honeybee”
  • 24KGOLDN “City of Angels”
  • Chvrches “Forever”
  • Dreamers featuring Grandson “Heat Seeker”
  • Blindlove “I Wanna Be Okay”
  • All Time Low “Monsters”
  • White Reaper “Real Long Time”
  • Tame Impala “Lost in Yesterday”
  • The Airborne Toxic Event “Come On Out”

