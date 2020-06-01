Music

X96 I.P.O. | May 31, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Awolnation “Mayday Fiesta Fever”
  • Chaz Cardigan “Not OK”
  • Local Natives “Dark Days”
  • Major Lazer featuring Marcus Mumoford “Lay Your Head on Me”
  • Judan & the Lion “Beautiful Anyway”
  • Oliver Tree “Let Me Down”
  • Moby Rich featuring Bishop Briggs “Friends”
  • Peach Tree Rascals “Things Won’t Go My Way”
  • Dreamers featuring Grandson “Heat Seeker”
  • Benee “Supalonely”
  • All Time Low “Monsters”
  • The Head and the Heart “Honeybee”
  • White Reaper “Real Long Time
  • The Airborne Toxic Event “Come On Out”

