X96 I.P.O. | May 31, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Awolnation “Mayday Fiesta Fever”
- Chaz Cardigan “Not OK”
- Local Natives “Dark Days”
- Major Lazer featuring Marcus Mumoford “Lay Your Head on Me”
- Judan & the Lion “Beautiful Anyway”
- Oliver Tree “Let Me Down”
- Moby Rich featuring Bishop Briggs “Friends”
- Peach Tree Rascals “Things Won’t Go My Way”
- Dreamers featuring Grandson “Heat Seeker”
- Benee “Supalonely”
- All Time Low “Monsters”
- The Head and the Heart “Honeybee”
- White Reaper “Real Long Time
- The Airborne Toxic Event “Come On Out”
