Music

X96 I.P.O. | November 24, 2019

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Billie Eilish “All I Ever Wanted”
  • The Federal Empire “I Never Liked Your Friends”
  • Beck “Uneventful Days”
  • Mumford and Sons “Blind Leading the Blind”
  • Tool “Pnuma”
  • Local Natives “When Am I Gonna Lose You”
  • Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”
  • White Reaper “I Might Be Right”
  • The Naked and Famous “Sunseeker”
  • Highly Suspect “16”
  • Modest Mouse “Ice Cream Party”

Comments
