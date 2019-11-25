X96 I.P.O. | November 24, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Billie Eilish “All I Ever Wanted”
- The Federal Empire “I Never Liked Your Friends”
- Beck “Uneventful Days”
- Mumford and Sons “Blind Leading the Blind”
- Tool “Pnuma”
- Local Natives “When Am I Gonna Lose You”
- Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”
- White Reaper “I Might Be Right”
- The Naked and Famous “Sunseeker”
- Highly Suspect “16”
- Modest Mouse “Ice Cream Party”
