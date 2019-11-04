X96 I.P.O. | November 3, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- SWMRS “Lose Lose Lose”
- Beck “Uneventful Days”
- The Lumineers “Life in the City”
- Meg Meyers “Running Up That Hill”
- The Federal Empire “I Never Liked Your Friends”
- Mumford and Sons “Blind Leading the Blind”
- Saint Motel “Van Horn”
- Badflower “The Jester”
- Jimmy Eat World “Love Never”
- Flora Cash “Missing Home”
- The Wrecks “Freaking Out”
- Of Monsters and Men “War”
- Foster the People “Pick U Up”
- Yungblud feat. Dan Reynolds “Original Me”
- Weezer “The End of the Game”
