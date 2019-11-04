Music

X96 I.P.O. | November 3, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • SWMRS “Lose Lose Lose”
  • Beck “Uneventful Days”
  • The Lumineers “Life in the City”
  • Meg Meyers “Running Up That Hill”
  • The Federal Empire “I Never Liked Your Friends”
  • Mumford and Sons “Blind Leading the Blind”
  • Saint Motel “Van Horn”
  • Badflower “The Jester”
  • Jimmy Eat World “Love Never”
  • Flora Cash “Missing Home”
  • The Wrecks “Freaking Out”
  • Of Monsters and Men “War”
  • Foster the People “Pick U Up”
  • Yungblud feat. Dan Reynolds “Original Me”
  • Weezer “The End of the Game”

