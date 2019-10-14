X96 I.P.O. | October 13, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Green Day “Fire, Ready, Aim”
- Shaed “Thunder”
- Rex Orange County “10/10”
- Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”
- Phantogram “In a Spiral”
- Brokend Bells “Good Luck”
- Yungblud featuring Dan Reynolds “Original Me”
- Starcrawler “Bet My Brains”
- Jimmy Eat World “Love Never”
- Silversun Pickups “Don’t Know Yet”
- The Federal Empire “I Never Liked Your Friends”
- Of Monsters and Men “Wars”
- Liily “Wash”
- Incubus “Into the Summer”
