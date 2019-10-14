Music

X96 I.P.O. | October 13, 2019

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Green Day “Fire, Ready, Aim”
  • Shaed “Thunder”
  • Rex Orange County “10/10”
  • Vampire Weekend “Sunflower”
  • Phantogram “In a Spiral”
  • Brokend Bells “Good Luck”
  • Yungblud featuring Dan Reynolds “Original Me”
  • Starcrawler “Bet My Brains”
  • Jimmy Eat World “Love Never”
  • Silversun Pickups “Don’t Know Yet”
  • The Federal Empire “I Never Liked Your Friends”
  • Of Monsters and Men “Wars”
  • Liily “Wash”
  • Incubus “Into the Summer”

