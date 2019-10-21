X96 I.P.O. | October 20, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Saint Phnx “Sorry”
- White Reaper “Eggplant”
- Silversun Pickups “Don’t Know Yet”
- Saint Motel “Van Horn”
- Yungblud “Original Me”
- Beck “Uneventful Days”
- Phantogram “In a Spiral”
- Marilyn Manson “God’s Gonna Cut You Down”
- Weathers “Lonely Vampire”
- Foster the People “Pick U Up”
- Half Alive “Runaway”
- Foals “The Runner”
- Shaed “Thunder”
- The Federal Empire “I Never Liked Your Friend”
- SWMRS “Lose Lose Lose”
