X96 I.P.O. | October 20, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Saint Phnx “Sorry”
  • White Reaper “Eggplant”
  • Silversun Pickups “Don’t Know Yet”
  • Saint Motel “Van Horn”
  • Yungblud “Original Me”
  • Beck “Uneventful Days”
  • Phantogram “In a Spiral”
  • Marilyn Manson “God’s Gonna Cut You Down”
  • Weathers “Lonely Vampire”
  • Foster the People “Pick U Up”
  • Half Alive “Runaway”
  • Foals “The Runner”
  • Shaed “Thunder”
  • The Federal Empire “I Never Liked Your Friend”
  • SWMRS “Lose Lose Lose”

