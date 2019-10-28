X96 I.P.O. | October 27, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- The 1975 “Frail State of Mind”
- Shaed “Thunder”
- Half Alive “Runaway”
- Blink 182 “I Really Wish I Hated You”
- Mumford and Sons “Blind Leading the Blind”
- Of Monsters and Men “Wars”
- Saint Motel “Van Horn”
- Coldplay “Orphans”
- Beck “Uneventful Days”
- Starcrawler “Bet My Brains”
- Jimmy Eat World “Love Never”
- The Lumineers “Life in the City”
- Phantogram “In a Spiral”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.