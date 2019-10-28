Music

X96 I.P.O. | October 27, 2019

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • The 1975 “Frail State of Mind”
  • Shaed “Thunder”
  • Half Alive “Runaway”
  • Blink 182 “I Really Wish I Hated You”
  • Mumford and Sons “Blind Leading the Blind”
  • Of Monsters and Men “Wars”
  • Saint Motel “Van Horn”
  • Coldplay “Orphans”
  • Beck “Uneventful Days”
  • Starcrawler “Bet My Brains”
  • Jimmy Eat World “Love Never”
  • The Lumineers “Life in the City”
  • Phantogram “In a Spiral”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top