Music

X96 I.P.O. | October 6, 2019

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Rex Orange County “10/10”
  • Silversun Pickups “Don’t Know Yet”
  • Machine Gun Kelly “I Think I’m Okay”
  • Billie Eilish “All the Good Girls Go To Hell”
  • Catfish and the Bottlemen “2All”
  • Sub Urban “Cradles”
  • Flora Cash “Missing Home”
  • Incubus “Into the Summer”
  • Broken Bells “Good Luck”
  • Absofacto “Dissolve”
  • Half Alive “Runaway”
  • The Lumineers “Life in the City”
  • The Wrecks “Freaking Out”
  • SWMRS “Lose, Lose, Lose”
  • Blink-182 “I Really Wish I Hated You

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top