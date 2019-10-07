X96 I.P.O. | October 6, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Rex Orange County “10/10”
- Silversun Pickups “Don’t Know Yet”
- Machine Gun Kelly “I Think I’m Okay”
- Billie Eilish “All the Good Girls Go To Hell”
- Catfish and the Bottlemen “2All”
- Sub Urban “Cradles”
- Flora Cash “Missing Home”
- Incubus “Into the Summer”
- Broken Bells “Good Luck”
- Absofacto “Dissolve”
- Half Alive “Runaway”
- The Lumineers “Life in the City”
- The Wrecks “Freaking Out”
- SWMRS “Lose, Lose, Lose”
- Blink-182 “I Really Wish I Hated You
