X96 I.P.O. | September 14, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Lewis Del Mar “The Ceiling”
  • New Order “Be a Rebel”
  • Neon Dreams “Sick of Feeling Useless”
  • The Happy Fits “Hold Me Down”
  • Almost Monday “Broken People”
  • Peach Tree Rascals “Mariposa”
  • Matt Berninger “One More Second”
  • AJR “Bummertown”
  • Of Monsters and Men “Visitor”
  • Blue October “Moving On (So Long)”
  • Dayglow “Can I Call You Tonight?”
  • Phoenix “Identical”
  • Lime Cordiale “Robber”
  • Deftones “Ohms”
  • Tool “Pnuma”

