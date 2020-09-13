X96 I.P.O. | September 14, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Lewis Del Mar “The Ceiling”
- New Order “Be a Rebel”
- Neon Dreams “Sick of Feeling Useless”
- The Happy Fits “Hold Me Down”
- Almost Monday “Broken People”
- Peach Tree Rascals “Mariposa”
- Matt Berninger “One More Second”
- AJR “Bummertown”
- Of Monsters and Men “Visitor”
- Blue October “Moving On (So Long)”
- Dayglow “Can I Call You Tonight?”
- Phoenix “Identical”
- Lime Cordiale “Robber”
- Deftones “Ohms”
- Tool “Pnuma”
