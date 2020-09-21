X96 I.P.O. | September 20, 2020

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN
- Ziminy “Summer Nights”
- Dylan Cartlidge “Yellow Brick Road”
- Judah & the Lion “Beautiful Anyway”
- Robert Delong featuring Ashe “Better in College”
- The Struts featuring Albert Hammond, Jr. “Another Hit of Showmanship”
- The Happy Fits “Hold Me Down”
- Ritt Momney “Put Your Records On”
- Glass Animals “Tangerine”
- Smashing Pumpkins “Cyr”
- Blue October “Moving On (So Long)”
- Phoenix “Identical”
- Deftones “Ohms”
