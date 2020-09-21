Music

X96 I.P.O. | September 20, 2020

Posted on

X96’S INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING: A FULL HOUR OF NEW MUSIC EVERY SUNDAY AT 9 PM HOSTED BY COREY O’BRIEN

  • Ziminy “Summer Nights”
  • Dylan Cartlidge “Yellow Brick Road”
  • Judah & the Lion “Beautiful Anyway”
  • Robert Delong featuring Ashe “Better in College”
  • The Struts featuring Albert Hammond, Jr. “Another Hit of Showmanship”
  • The Happy Fits “Hold Me Down”
  • Ritt Momney “Put Your Records On”
  • Glass Animals “Tangerine”
  • Smashing Pumpkins “Cyr”
  • Blue October “Moving On (So Long)”
  • Phoenix “Identical”
  • Deftones “Ohms”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top