Music

X96 I.P.O. | September 29, 2019

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Machine Gun Kelly “I Think I’m Okay”
  • Absofacto “Dissolve”
  • Blink-182 “I Really Wish I Hated You”
  • Broken Bells “Good Luck”
  • Flora Cash “Missing Home”
  • Dreamers “Die Happy”
  • Jimmy Eat World “All the Way (Stay)”
  • Joywave “Obsession”
  • Half Alive “Runaway”
  • Mallrat “Charlie”
  • Foster the People “Pick U Up”
  • Rex Orange County “10/10”
  • Foals “The Runner”

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top