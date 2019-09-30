X96 I.P.O. | September 29, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Machine Gun Kelly “I Think I’m Okay”
- Absofacto “Dissolve”
- Blink-182 “I Really Wish I Hated You”
- Broken Bells “Good Luck”
- Flora Cash “Missing Home”
- Dreamers “Die Happy”
- Jimmy Eat World “All the Way (Stay)”
- Joywave “Obsession”
- Half Alive “Runaway”
- Mallrat “Charlie”
- Foster the People “Pick U Up”
- Rex Orange County “10/10”
- Foals “The Runner”
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.