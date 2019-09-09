X96 I.P.O. | September 8, 2019

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien
- Blink-182 “I Really Wish I Hated You”
- Vadawave “Stay”
- Foste the People “Pick U Up”
- The 1975 “People”
- Incubus “Into the Summer”
- Sub Urban “Cradles”
- Foals “The Runner”
- Joywave “Obsession”
- Flora Cash “Missing Home”
- Winnetak Bowling League “Kombucha”
- Tool “7emptest”
