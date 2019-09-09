Music

X96 I.P.O. | September 8, 2019

Posted on

X96’s Initial Public Offering: a full hour of new music every Sunday at 9 pm hosted by Corey O’Brien

  • Blink-182 “I Really Wish I Hated You”
  • Vadawave “Stay”
  • Foste the People “Pick U Up”
  • The 1975 “People”
  • Incubus “Into the Summer”
  • Sub Urban “Cradles”
  • Foals “The Runner”
  • Joywave “Obsession”
  • Flora Cash “Missing Home”
  • Winnetak Bowling League “Kombucha”
  • Tool “7emptest”

Comments
