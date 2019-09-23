X96 Lounge X: Angels and Airwaves

Join X96 for a special performance from Angels and Airwaves this Wednesday, September 25th at 2:00 pm at Club 50 West. The event is free to attend, but space is limited and it’s first come first serve. Also, because 50 West is a bar, you must be at least 21 years old to attend this Lounge X. No alcohol will be served or sold.

After the performance and time permitting the band will take pictures with fans.

Don’t forget, Angels and Airwaves is performing that evening at The Union Events Center. Ticket are on sale at Ticketfly.com.