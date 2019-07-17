X96 Lounge X | X Ambassadors

Come meet X Ambassadors and see an acoustic set in the X96 Lounge X in Club 50 West (50 West Broadway in Salt Lake City) at 2:30 pm tomorrow, July 18th. Space is limited to it’s first-come-first-serve. Because Club 50 West is a bar, you must be at least 21 to attend this event.

Can’t make it to the x96 Lounge X? Don’t forget that X Ambassadors are performing at the Gallivan Center that evening, July 18th, for the 2019 Toyota Salt City Sounds Concert Series. Tickets are on sale at Eventbrite or you can purchase them at the gate. Gates open at 5:30 pm. Opening acts include The Shelters, Backseat Lovers, and Parkway Avenue.