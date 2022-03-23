Boner Fight for March 23rd, 2022

Boner Candidate #1: THAT’S WHAT UKRAINE GETS FOR ‘POKING THE BEAR.’

During an appearance on a show called ‘Voice of Rural America Network’, Marjorie Taylor Greene blamed Ukraine for being invaded, saying, “You see Ukraine kept just poking the bear and poking the bear, which is Russia”.

via Yahoo! News

Boner Candidate #2: TED CRUZ ASKS THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION OF THE CONFIRMATION HEARING THUS FAR.

During Ketanji Brown Jackson’s confirmation hearing, Ted Cruz brought out a book called “Anti-Racist Baby” and asked Jackson if she thought babies are racist.

via USA Today