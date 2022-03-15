News

3 Bit Gamer for March 15th, 2022

Nokia is bringing back the cheap, durable cell phone

 

The PlayStation VR2’s new look has been revealed, and you should probably get one

  • The new PS VR is looking pretty neato
  • It even has a new vent in case you have a sweaty face!
  • Sweet new controllers and a single USB-C cable that connects to a PS5
  • A decent chunk of VR developers are working on PSVR2, so expect some cool games in the future

 

Meanwhile, in the future, laptops are gonna be just one big foldable screen

 

Weird West is the slickest looking game out this month
  • Top-down sandbox sim with a supernatural western backdrop
  • Everything decision you make is permanent – killing someone could start a lasting vendetta with their buddies
  • https://youtu.be/WWbdW1K1scM

