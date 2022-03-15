3 Bit Gamer for March 15th, 2022

Nokia is bringing back the cheap, durable cell phone No OS upgrades, removable batteries, durable metal chassis

And most cost less than $200

Hopefully the age of updating your $1,000 phone every 1.5 years is almost over The PlayStation VR2’s new look has been revealed, and you should probably get one

The new PS VR is looking pretty neato

It even has a new vent in case you have a sweaty face!

Sweet new controllers and a single USB-C cable that connects to a PS5

A decent chunk of VR developers are working on PSVR2, so expect some cool games in the future

Meanwhile, in the future, laptops are gonna be just one big foldable screen Rumors are flying that Apple will use this tech for its next Macbook

In case you missed it, Lenovo released the very first one last summer

Expect these to still include a detachable keyboard, but essentially they’re a huge foldable tablet Weird West is the slickest looking game out this month Top-down sandbox sim with a supernatural western backdrop

Everything decision you make is permanent – killing someone could start a lasting vendetta with their buddies

https://youtu.be/WWbdW1K1scM