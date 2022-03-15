3 Bit Gamer for March 15th, 2022

Nokia is bringing back the cheap, durable cell phone
- No OS upgrades, removable batteries, durable metal chassis
- And most cost less than $200
- Hopefully the age of updating your $1,000 phone every 1.5 years is almost over
The PlayStation VR2’s new look has been revealed, and you should probably get one
- The new PS VR is looking pretty neato
- It even has a new vent in case you have a sweaty face!
- Sweet new controllers and a single USB-C cable that connects to a PS5
- A decent chunk of VR developers are working on PSVR2, so expect some cool games in the future
Meanwhile, in the future, laptops are gonna be just one big foldable screen
- Rumors are flying that Apple will use this tech for its next Macbook
- In case you missed it, Lenovo released the very first one last summer
- Expect these to still include a detachable keyboard, but essentially they’re a huge foldable tablet
Weird West is the slickest looking game out this month
- Top-down sandbox sim with a supernatural western backdrop
- Everything decision you make is permanent – killing someone could start a lasting vendetta with their buddies
- https://youtu.be/WWbdW1K1scM
