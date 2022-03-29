3 Bit Gamer for March 29th, 2022

Justwatch.com is the best tech tool that I take for granted
-
- Searches basically any streaming service for movies, TV shows, and more
- Also has an app that lets you organize your watchlists across all your streaming platforms
- Get it now before someone acquires it and it all goes to hell
If you’ve got a newer Chromebook, you might be a gamer soon
-
- Google is testing a Steam Alpha client on their newer models of Chromebook
- The cheapest Chromebook I found that would be compatible was as low as $550
- Steam is a pathway to many games…some consider to be, very good
- Probably over 10,000 games on the platform, many of which would run fine on a Chromebook
Also, did you know that if you have Netflix, you get some free phone games?
-
- Well, you do
- Seriously, just go to the Netflix app on your phone and look for “Netflix Games”
- You’ll download from the app store and log in with your Netflix ID
- There’s just over a dozen right now (including a couple Stranger Things games) with a lot more on the horizon
Someone actually made the weird game from the Californication music video
-
- Do you remember this insanely weird Red Hot Chili Peppers music video from 1999?
- Snowboarding on the Golden Gate Bridge, weeping about deforestation, flying on a dragonfly and Da Vinci machine
- And a very cool Care Bear Stare at the end there
- Video of the janky game they made out of it (you’ll need Google Drive)
- Download the game for free on Mac or PC
- Do you remember this insanely weird Red Hot Chili Peppers music video from 1999?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.