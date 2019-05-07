3 Bit Gaming for May 7th, 2019

- Sonic the Hedgehog movie drama
- Original design is released and universally panned for being so creepy
- Meme’d harder than anything in history
- Cast against the far superior Detective Pikachu trailer, fans are unforgiving
- Fans quickly showed how easy it was to get the character right without being in the uncanny valley
- Director made commitment to changing the character
- Gaming industry making major steps toward organized labor
- Crunch, job instability, and terrible working conditions have pushed game devs to the brink
- Reports of 80 hour work weeks, mental breakdowns, and rampant/systemic discrimination have all emerged in just the past few months in studios all over the world
- Just yesterday, over 150 Riot Games employees walked out over forced arbitration clauses in their contracts that forced victims of sexual harassment to settle issues internally through the company
- Rage 2 – May 14 (PC, PS4, Xbone)
- Post apocalyptic first person shooter with crazy guns, crazy cars, and crazy people to kill
- Huge sequel to a huge game that was most notable for being a huge disappointment so wait for the reviews before preordering
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kX0pXXarGM
- Observation – May 21 (PC, PS4)
- 2001: A Space Odyssey, but you’re HAL
- You’re not on a space station, you ARE a space station, learning how to be an AI. You worked before, but now as a human, you are the ghost in the machine.
- Point-and-click puzzle game
- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVXvoCzo690
