3 Bit Gaming for May 7th, 2019

Posted on
  • Sonic the Hedgehog movie drama
  • Gaming industry making major steps toward organized labor
  • Rage 2 – May 14 (PC, PS4, Xbone)
    • Post apocalyptic first person shooter with crazy guns, crazy cars, and crazy people to kill
    • Huge sequel to a huge game that was most notable for being a huge disappointment so wait for the reviews before preordering
    • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1kX0pXXarGM
  • Observation – May 21 (PC, PS4)
    • 2001: A Space Odyssey, but you’re HAL
    • You’re not on a space station, you ARE a space station, learning how to be an AI. You worked before, but now as a human, you are the ghost in the machine.
    • Point-and-click puzzle game
    •  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yVXvoCzo690

