3 Doors Down Announce Anniversary Tour

3 Doors Down is the latest band to announce an upcoming tour!

The band is doing the tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album The Better Life, which featured the song “Kryptonite.” There is a stop in Salt Lake at USANA Amphitheater on September 7th with special guest Seether.

Frontman Brad Arnold said in a statement, “That album drastically changed our lives, and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the 20th anniversary with our fans by playing ‘The Better Life’ front to back this summer. It’s going to be a blast, and we can’t wait to get on the road and see everyone out there.”

Seether will be joining 3 Doors Down for select dates.

The tour will kick off on June 26.

Are you happy that so many bands are announcing tours?

