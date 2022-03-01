3Bit Gamer with Johnathan Deesing for March 1st, 2022

Pick one of these four games with zany names and I’ll tell you more about it
- Gunborg: Dark Matters
- Startenders
- Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?
- FixFox
Are NFTs just MLMs for tech bros?
- Yes. Yes they are.
- NFTs are a digital asset (an image, gif, video, etc.) with a unique identifying code that allows people to claim ownership (but not copyright or any legal ownership lol)
- But they’re also great for money laundering!
- And destroying the environment!
- They’re digital beanie babies – if you’re not already in the craze, it’s too late to get rich now
Beware the future! MoviePass 2.0 uses your phone camera to make sure you’re watching ads
- The relaunch of 2016’s hit “unlimited movies” app has taken a dystopian turn
- MoviePass’s founder wants to provide free content as long as your eyes stay fixed on the ads
- This is the future Zuckerberg dreams of with his metaverse headsets
