3Bit Gamer with Johnathan Deesing for March 1st, 2022

Pick one of these four games with zany names and I’ll tell you more about it

  • Gunborg: Dark Matters

  • Startenders

  • Who Pressed Mute on Uncle Marcus?

  • FixFox

Are NFTs just MLMs for tech bros?

Beware the future! MoviePass 2.0 uses your phone camera to make sure you’re watching ads

