A Perfect Circles, Primus and Puscifer – Win Tickets!

X96 Presents – A Perfect Circle, Primus, and Puscifer April 23rd 2024 at the Maverik Center! Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com!

Plus tune in all week long with Radio From Hell in the morning, and Todd Nuke ’em on your drive home to win tickets!

The X96 Newsletter

WIN PRIZES AND GET FREE MUSIC/LOCAL CONCERT NEWS STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX!

First Name Last Name Zipcode Date of Birth Email address: Leave this field empty if you're human:

X96 will be giving away tickets to A Perfect Circle, Primus and Puscifer October 24th at the Maverik Center. Between the dates of 9/18-9/22 during regular broadcasting hours a listener call in will be taken at 877-602-9696 or a text keyword will be announced to be texted to 33986. From these listener call ins and text entries up to 10 winners will be selected to receive 1 pair of tickets each to the above show. Prize value $120 and provided by Live Nation. message and data rates may apply and may receive up to 2 messages per request. These rules are in addition to Broadway Media’s Contest Rules.