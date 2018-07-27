Albert Hammond Jr. (The Strokes) Talks About His “Stranger Things” Audition In A Hilarious TV Interview

Catch Albert Hammond Jr. On THe X96 Toyota BIG ASS SHOW, Sept 1!

Oh, you can get tickets to that show HERE by the way. Going to be a rad show.. Anywho! Albert Hammond Jr. Of The Strokes was on Australian TV this week and talked about his attempt to join the cast of the hit show Stranger Things. The interview is actually hilarious, check it out. I also love that Australian talk shows are basically US tv in the 70’s..