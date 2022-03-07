Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin, Bush To Tour This Summer

One of the hardest-rocking tours of the summer has just been announced.
Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin are teaming up for a co-headlining tour, with Bush as the supporting act.
The tour kicks off on August 10th in Burgettstown, PA, and wraps up on October 8th in Mansfield, MA. This includes a stop in Salt Lake at USANA Amphitheatre on August 29th.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 11th.
It will mark AiC’s first live shows since 2019 – though guitarist Jerry Cantrell is hitting the road on a solo tour later this month.
What shows are you most excited to see this summer?
