Alice In Chains, Breaking Benjamin, Bush To Tour This Summer

Shutterstock

One of the hardest-rocking tours of the summer has just been announced.

Alice In Chains and Breaking Benjamin are teaming up for a co-headlining tour, with Bush as the supporting act.

The tour kicks off on August 10th in Burgettstown, PA, and wraps up on October 8th in Mansfield, MA. This includes a stop in Salt Lake at USANA Amphitheatre on August 29th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 11th.

It will mark AiC’s first live shows since 2019 – though guitarist Jerry Cantrell is hitting the road on a solo tour later this month.

What shows are you most excited to see this summer?