Amy Donaldson on Sports for October 2nd, 2017

1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL

-Utah State pounds BYU 40-24 to win the battle for the Wagon Wheel. Read More

-Utah has a bye week but moves up in both polls. Now N. 18 in Coaches Poll, No. 20 in AP poll. NEXT UP: vs. Stanford, Saturday night.

-Utah’s kicker, former UVU soccer player, leads the nation in made field goal percentage, FG per game (3.5) and points (14 ppg). Read More

–Weber State beat Montana State 25-17. Next up: SUU, Oct. 14.

-SUU had a bye. Next up: Bye and then Cal Poly, Oct. 7.

-Snow College bye. Next up: vs. Arizona Western.

2. NFL responds to Kneeling

Read More

3. The NFL continued despite boycotts…Kneeling in the NFL seems to be over. Last week about 180 players knelt during the National Anthem, this week only 11.

NFL SCORES:

Packers 35, Bears 14

Saints 20, Dolphins 0

Panthers 33, Patriots 30

Texans 57, Titans 14

Jets 23, Jaguars 20

Steelers 26, Ravens 9

Rams 35, Cowboys 30

Bills 23, Falcons 17

Eagles 26, Chargers 24

Buccaneers 25, Giants 23

Broncos 16, Raiders 10

Seahaws 46, Colts 18

MONDAY NIGHT:

Kansas City vs. Washington, 6:30 p.m.

4. Real Salt Lake earns a 1-1 draw Saturday against the L.A. Galaxy thanks to a Kyle Beckerman goal seconds before the final whistle.

Read More

5. When the Utah Jazz open their preseason schedule Monday night against the Sydney Kings, it will not only mark their first game of the 2017-18 season, but a couple of other significant “firsts” as well.

Read More

6. 15 Utah volleyball splits with loss to No. 12 Oregon, win over last-place Oregon State. No. 9 BYU volleyball beats No. 17 San Diego Saturday.

Read More

7. Two Texas high school players were kicked off their HS team for protesting.

Read More

8. High School Headlines: Judge girls claim 3A tennis title; Park City girls won the 4A championship. Kearns football welcomes local boy with autism into their ‘brotherhood.’

Read More

Read More

9. Amy’s column…Concerned about veterans? Here is one way to help.

Read More