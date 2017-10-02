Amy Donaldson on Sports for October 2nd, 2017

1. COLLEGE FOOTBALL
-Utah State pounds BYU 40-24 to win the battle for the Wagon Wheel. Read More
-Utah has a bye week but moves up in both polls. Now N. 18 in Coaches Poll, No. 20 in AP poll. NEXT UP: vs. Stanford, Saturday night.
-Utah’s kicker, former UVU soccer player, leads the nation in made field goal percentage, FG per game (3.5) and points (14 ppg). Read More
–Weber State beat Montana State 25-17. Next up: SUU, Oct. 14.
-SUU had a bye. Next up: Bye and then Cal Poly, Oct. 7.
-Snow College bye. Next up: vs. Arizona Western.
2. NFL responds to Kneeling
3. The NFL continued despite boycotts…Kneeling in the NFL seems to be over. Last week about 180 players knelt during the National Anthem, this week only 11.
NFL SCORES:
Packers 35, Bears 14
Saints 20, Dolphins 0
Panthers 33, Patriots 30
Texans 57, Titans 14
Jets 23, Jaguars 20
Steelers 26, Ravens 9
Rams 35, Cowboys 30
Bills 23, Falcons 17
Eagles 26, Chargers 24
Buccaneers 25, Giants 23
Broncos 16, Raiders 10
Seahaws 46, Colts 18
MONDAY NIGHT:
Kansas City vs. Washington, 6:30 p.m.
4. Real Salt Lake earns a 1-1 draw Saturday against the L.A. Galaxy thanks to a Kyle Beckerman goal seconds before the final whistle.
5. When the Utah Jazz open their preseason schedule Monday night against the Sydney Kings, it will not only mark their first game of the 2017-18 season, but a couple of other significant “firsts” as well.
6. 15 Utah volleyball splits with loss to No. 12 Oregon, win over last-place Oregon State. No. 9 BYU volleyball beats No. 17 San Diego Saturday.
7. Two Texas high school players were kicked off their HS team for protesting.
8. High School Headlines: Judge girls claim 3A tennis title; Park City girls won the 4A championship. Kearns football welcomes local boy with autism into their ‘brotherhood.’
9. Amy’s column…Concerned about veterans? Here is one way to help.
