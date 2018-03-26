Amy Donaldson Title IX Sports for March 26th, 2018

NCAA:

The NCAA Tournament continues… On Saturday, Loyola Chicago continued its improbably run as the 11th-seeded squad beat Kansas State 78-62 to reach the Final Four. Michigan is also headed to its first Final Four in five years with a win over Florida State 58-54.

Read More

On Sunday, Kansas beat Duke 85-81 in OT, while Villanova returns to the Final Four, beating Texas Tech 71-59.

Read More

The next games are Saturday March 31, with Michigan taking on Loyola-Chicago and the clash of the top seeded Villanova and Kansas following.

Utah Soccer:

The Utah Royals FC opened their season on the road, earning a 1-1 tie against the Orlando Pride Saturday night. The team has a match Friday, with the home opener scheduled for April 14 where they host the Chicago Red Stars.

Read More

Real Salt Lake plays Friday, March 30, at home, hosting Toronto FC at 6 p.m.

Utah men play in the Final Four of the NIT in Madison Square Garden. Utah won the NIT in 1947, took second in 1974, and placed third in 1992. Utah (22-11) faces WESTERN KENTUCKY (27-10), Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Read More

NBA:

Jazz beat the Golden State Warriors 110-91 in Oakland, but the team was missing four of five starters. That did mean David Stockton (on a 10-day contract) got some playing time for the team.

Read More

This Thursday is Utah Pro Day, where NFL scouts come and watch NFL hopefuls lift weights, sprint and run agility drills.

Press conference at the U today about an undisclosed subject. Follow @adonsports for details.

Amy’s podcast, Voices of Reason, will be hosting its first live event Thursday at 6 p.m. at Triad Center, 55 N. 300 West. Six panelists will discuss School Safety with a live audience in a two-part podcast.

Click Here

Not compensating college athletes for making billions of dollars for the NCAA, the media, the colleges, and the coaches is madness and it must change.

Read More