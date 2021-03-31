Another Legal Battle Between Soundgarden And Vicky Cornell

The remaining members of Soundgarden are once again locked in a legal battle with Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky – this time over the band’s social media accounts.

The band has asked a judge to hand over control of the accounts – including the band’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube pages – claiming Vicky Cornell locked them out. Some of the accounts have been idle for more than a year.

Chris Cornell's widow locked Soundgarden out of their social accounts, so the band is asking a judge to force her to hand over the passwords https://t.co/6crlzDv18l pic.twitter.com/jgsOsdEuSH — Stereogum (@stereogum) March 31, 2021

It’s the latest of several legal battles between the two sides – they’re also fighting over royalty money and the rights to several unreleased recordings by Cornell before his death in 2017.

Is there any way this legal dispute can be resolved amicably? Should Cornell’s last recordings belong to the band or to his family?